After Google and Apple began cracking down on any apps that were giving information on coronavirus in March, attackers have taken other routes like third party app stores. K7 Computing found, that many Android users were tricked by an SMS Trojan which asked them to install an app named CoronaSafetyMask to receive safety masks. Another Android file named Corona Virus.apk, was being circulated in the name of giving information on the virus was being spread through phishing links.