Corporate tech leaders untangle their cybersecurity roles
23 Dec 2022, 12:20 AM IST
CIOs and CISOs have found their security purviews converging and are trying to sort out the dividing lines
Information technology and cybersecurity chiefs grew closer than ever in 2022, a dynamic allowing for more comprehensive threat mitigation, but raising new questions over responsibilities.