Coughs say a lot about your health, if your smartphone is listening

With an audio-based test, “you can screen hundreds of thousands of people," at a very low cost per patient, he says. People who test positive on the app would then be given a lab test to see if they have TB, he says. A TB cough has distinctive acoustic patterns that set it apart from other diseases, though they are difficult or sometimes impossible for the human ear to hear, according to Thomas Niesler, a professor of electrical and electronic engineering at Stellenbosch who is involved in the project.