Rockstar Games has, at last, unveiled what could arguably be the most significant gaming announcement of the year after nearly two years of speculation and rumors. The release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 , or GTA 6, has been revealed in the highly anticipated trailer.

For the initial time since the leaks surfaced in 2022, we will now have the opportunity to discover the details of the upcoming GTA edition. The leaks provided glimpses into the game's development and introduced us to some new features Rockstar was experimenting with. However, a substantial amount of time has passed since then, and we anticipate that many aspects of the game have evolved.

Rockstar Games' official X account made the revelation by sharing an image featuring a pink and orange sky adorned with palm trees, reminiscent of the aesthetic of Vice City. The accompanying text on the image reads, "Trailer 1. Tuesday, December 5. 9 AM ET," indicating the probable date and time for the release of the GTA 6 trailer. For viewers in India, the trailer is scheduled to be released at 7:30 PM on Tuesday.

As per HT Tech, the announcement has brought immense joy to fans across the globe. It stands out as one of the most popular posts by Rockstar Games on X, amassing 1.5 million likes and 421,000 retweets. Additionally, the post has garnered 58,000 comments.

In a November post on the Rockstar Newswire, the publishers disclosed their decision to choose a timeframe in December for the release of the trailer for the forthcoming GTA game. They said, “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto".

“Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us," added the post.

