Countdown begins: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer scheduled to drop worldwide on December 5
Rockstar Games has finally revealed the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 in a highly anticipated trailer, bringing immense joy to fans across the globe.
Rockstar Games has, at last, unveiled what could arguably be the most significant gaming announcement of the year after nearly two years of speculation and rumors. The release date for Grand Theft Auto 6, or GTA 6, has been revealed in the highly anticipated trailer.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message