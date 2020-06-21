Covid-19 based cyberattack may target millions of Indians

Cyfirma had recently reported another major conspiracy to carry out cyberattacks in India. Only this time, the targets were government agencies, several media houses, pharmaceutical companies and telecom operators. It was found that several Chinese hackers including those belonging to Chinese state backed Gothic Panda and Stone Panda wanted to teach India a lesson for the recent skirmishes between the two countries in Ladakh and have even created a hit list of Indian organisations they intended to target.