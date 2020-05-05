Covid-19: This device can sanitise your groceries. Here's how it works

Amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus cases in the country, the government and other public authorities have been promoting various directions to keep oneself safe from the highly contagious virus.

One of the primary ways to protect yourself from Covid-19 is to wash your hands at regular intervals as well as carry hand sanitisers when stepping out to buy groceries and other essential items. However, the fear among citizens linger in terms of the items for groceries they buy and how can they make them 'virus-free'.

There is a solution to that. A Bengaluru-based startup has developed a device, which disinfects daily objects and kills Covid-19 virus in ten minutes using UVC light.

The device, which goes by the name CoronaOven, is a portable UV disinfection chamber which can help protect from Covid-19, bacteria and other germs/pathogens.

Developed by Log9Materials, a nanotechnology company that was started by IIT Roorkee alumni, the device can disinfect fruits and vegetables, kitchen utensils, clothes, slippers etc as well as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

How does CoronaOven work in disinfecting the objects?

CoronaOven uses chemical-free multi focal UV Light exposure, covering 100% surface of the items placed inside the oven from 360 degrees. UV-C of the wavelength 253.7 nm is used here because at this wavelength the germicidal activity is maximum.

A treatment duration of 10 minutes shall be sufficient enough to sanitize and disinfect the surfaces properly. However, it depends on the object being placed for disinfection.

How to operate the CoronaOven?

The CoronaOven is available in two capacities currently. You can choose from the 33 litre or 20 litre.The company also said that it will soon launch another version of the device named CoronaOven Portable. Here is a a step-by-step guide on how to use it:

Step 1: Place the oven on any flat surface near a normal power socket.

Step 2: Open the top lid and place items (up to 33 litres volume) to be disinfected such as groceries, masks, etc on the metal surface, next to each other with some space between each item.

Step 3: Turn on the pre-programmed safety switch which starts the 20-Minute disinfection cycle along with the UV Light Indicator.

Once the disinfection is complete, you can take out the items from the oven.

With the country touching 46,000-mark in the number of positive coronavirus cases along with more the 1,500 deaths, the need to protect oneself from the highly contagious virus is extremely imperative. Especially when the deadly C-virus can survive on any surface for a significant period of time, increasing the risk of contracting the disease manifold.

