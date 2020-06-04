Covid-centric malware attacks drop in May, attacks related to jobs rise: Report

Further, researchers at Check Point found malicious files masquerading as CVs. These malicious files were spread through emails carrying attachments with .xls files. The email’s subject lines would say “applying for a job" or “regarding job." Opening the file would download the payload for ZLoader, a banking malware that steal credentials and other private information from users’ system. Once the system is infected, attackers can steal passwords and cookies stored in web browsers and use it to carry out illegal financial transactions using the victim’s system from their bank accounts without their knowledge.