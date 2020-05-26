Covid impact: Tech due diligence a must for M&As going forward

MUMBAI: Covid-19 is changing the way businesses function like never before, and due diligence on information technology requirements will become increasingly important for striking M&A and strategic deals and fund raising, experts feel.

As corporates managed to resume businesses, the priority for chief information officers (CIOs) is to upgrade overall IT security needs, hardwares and tools, with constraints on overall budgets. Even traditional businesses across manufacturing, consumer retail, among others need to have their digital tools in place to match new age businesses like e-commerce, financial services and IT.

Normally, investors value companies based on their revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), market reach and potential growth prospects among other things. However, investors who once overlooked or delayed IT due diligence for M&A and fund raising deals, will now have to critically examine a target’s technology needs and assess the investment requirement fairly early in the process, Deloitte pointed out in its report in May.

Going forward, a company with robust IT business continuity plans and processes could stand a better chance of being picked for M&As, depending on the industry in which it operates.

Any interruption in technology may lead to huge financial, commercial and reputation losses, which none of the businesses will have appetite to absorb, said Dusija, Partner, Deloitte India.

"As regards IT investment, a typical benchmark used to be in the range of 2% to 5% of turnover, depending on the industry segment. In light of the new ways of doing business brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, we estimate an incremental investment of around 0.5% to 1% of turnover for beefing up IT infrastructure, IT security, collaboration tools and tweaked business processes for continued operations," said Dusija.

IT due diligence is definitely evolving from being just one of the boxes to be ticked to becoming integral to business resilience review due to the pandemic, said Naveen Tiwari, IT Due Diligence partner, EY.

"While sectors like fintech, e-commerce and IT were already tech heavy, old economy sectors like manufacturing also need to demonstrate technology resilience in supporting (customer) demand and supply chain," said Tiwari.

CIOs will look for due diligence and standard operating procedures in areas like institutionalising work from home culture, making incremental changes to IT infrastructure by means of procuring additional hardware and arranging for required connectivity set up.

