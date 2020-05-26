Covid impact: Tech due diligence a must for M&As going forward

"As regards IT investment, a typical benchmark used to be in the range of 2% to 5% of turnover, depending on the industry segment. In light of the new ways of doing business brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, we estimate an incremental investment of around 0.5% to 1% of turnover for beefing up IT infrastructure, IT security, collaboration tools and tweaked business processes for continued operations," said Dusija.