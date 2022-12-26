The Union Health Ministry has approved Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine – iNCOVACC in the country. It is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. The vaccine has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops.

iNCOVACC will work as a booster dose. It is now available for everyone through private vaccination centres. Anyone who has been administered both doses of covid vaccine will be eligible for the nasal vaccine dose.

However, like Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, one needs to book an appointment to get the vaccine. The appointments can be booked online via CoWIN website and app from December 23, 2022. Here’s how to book Covid nasal vaccine online

Step 1- Go to https://www.cowin.gov.in/

Step 2- Register your mobile number. If it is already registered, then login using OTP

Step 3- Once logged in, search for the Schedule option

Step 4- You can search for the vaccination centre, following two methods – using Pincode or district name

Step 5- Choose the centre as per your choice

Step 6- Select your preferred date and time for the nasal vaccine booster dose

Step 7- Confirm your slot

Do note that the price of iNCOVACC nasal vaccine is not announced yet. You may have to check it with the vaccination centre or wait for the website to update the information.