Covid nasal vaccine: How to book booster dose online. Updated: 26 Dec 2022
- Incovacc will work as a booster dose. It is now available for everyone through private vaccination centres.
The Union Health Ministry has approved Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine – iNCOVACC in the country. It is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. The vaccine has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops.