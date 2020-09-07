Covid triggers spike in demand for security apps for gated societies

New Delhi: As Indian cities fight to keep the pandemic at bay, technology-based apartment security apps have got a shot in the arm, as they help gated enclaves manage the crisis digitally.

From managing essential supplies to monitoring visitors, including domestic help, apps such as MyGate, NoBrokerHood, Adda and others have onboarded new societies and seen a sharp spike in adoption across the country.

Bengaluru-based MyGate, one of the first movers in this space, has grown aggressively on the back of the covid crisis.

“In January, the MyGate app was being used across 6,000 gated communities, but thanks to the pandemic, we have been adding 1,500 societies every month and by the end of September, we will be in 12,000 societies across 100 cities in India," said Abhishek Kumar, co-founder and chief operating officer, MyGate.

Kumar said that currently the MyGate app is being used in 2 million homes across 10,000 societies in tier I and tier II cities.

Pre-covid, MyGate was in 40 cities but post-covid, the app has been able to spread across India to tier II cities such as Patna, Valsad, Nashik, Guwahati, Asansol etc. as societies want to digitize the security and visitor management system.

General Atlantic-backed real estate portal NoBroker’s NoBrokerHood app has also seen a jump in numbers. From about 1,000 societies pre-covid, the app is being used in about 5,000 societies currently across the six cities of Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Gurgaon.

During the pandemic, NoBroker built multiple features in the app related to the disease. The covid tracker feature in NoBrokerHood gives details of the containment zones near a society. So, in case a domestic help or a driver are coming from containment zones near the society, residents will be alerted and can choose to deny entry to them. The app is also integrated with the government’s Aarogya Setu app that determines risk status of a visitor or domestic help. Other safety measures include touchless entry with face recognition, temperature checks for visitors, mandating masks for all and live patrolling with live tracker.

Akhil Gupta, co-founder and chief technology officer, NoBroker, said “We are leveraging solutions powered by a mix of man and machine, such as face masks and touchless entry, to get the best of both worlds. With the combination of these measures, we hope to cut down the risk of covid-19 transmissions across societies."

Similarly, Bengulru-based Adda’s gatekeeper app, which is deployed in 2,500 housing societies across 80 cities, introduced a home quarantine tracker during covid. The feature helps residents to self-declare their units as quarantined units, thereby helping the RWAs keep track of quarantined families.

“Covid has given scope for innovation to the app. The essential pack of the app was launched keeping covid in mind. Features like Home Quarantine, In-House Delivery Hub, slot booking, and Occupancy Counters for Facilities, Online Ballot were driven by covid but can be used even when things get back to normal," said Sangeeta (San) Banerjee, founder and CEO, Adda.

Banerjee said that the app’s "Discover" feature has become a medium to connect residential communities to their local vendors for daily requirements.

These security apps also came to the rescue when residents were grappling with sourcing essential supplies during the lockdown. MyGate tied up with e-commerce platforms such as Box8, StoreSe, Grofers, Medlife, and mfine to ensure safe deliveries of essential products and medicines at home. NoBrokerHood partnered with ITC and BigBasket to help residents procure daily essentials from the comfort of their homes without having to step out.

“We have only scratched the surface as yet," said Gupta who aims make NoBrokerhood the number-one app in this segment by the end of the year. By leveraging the tech expertise of NoBroker, Gupta has developed the app in-house at a low cost and is thus able to replicate this at scale.

“This will be a space of tremendous growth for the foreseeable future, and we see ourselves in 30,000 societies by the end of this fiscal—in part, on the back of some headwinds offered by the current crisis," MyGate’s Kumar added.

