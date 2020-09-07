Covid triggers spike in demand for security apps for gated societies

During the pandemic, NoBroker built multiple features in the app related to the disease. The covid tracker feature in NoBrokerHood gives details of the containment zones near a society. So, in case a domestic help or a driver are coming from containment zones near the society, residents will be alerted and can choose to deny entry to them. The app is also integrated with the government’s Aarogya Setu app that determines risk status of a visitor or domestic help. Other safety measures include touchless entry with face recognition, temperature checks for visitors, mandating masks for all and live patrolling with live tracker.