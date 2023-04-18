Covid-19 prevention and preparedness measures have been implemented by the Indian government, which includes strict testing for international travelers and mock drills being conducted in hospitals. Citizens are being cautioned to take all essential precautions such as maintaining social distance, wearing N95 masks, and completing their vaccination course including the booster dose. It is also suggested to keep certain health gadgets at home to be prepared in case of a surge in cases or if a family member gets infected.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}