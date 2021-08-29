Covid-19 surge in Malaysia threatens to prolong global chip shortage

Problems in Malaysia started last year amid factory shutdowns caused by the pandemic, though they weren’t as consequential because, at the time, global chip supply appeared more stable and demand was lower. But by early 2021, as economies started waking up, shortages were magnified by soaring demand for all manner of devices that require the chips. Then came the unexpected blows to two industry juggernauts: a fire at a major plant on the outskirts of Tokyo in March and a drought in Taiwan that slowed the chips’ water-intensive production in April. Covid-19 cases started ticking up in Malaysia around the same time, compounding the problems.