NEW DELHI: The Union government on Friday announced an Aadhaar like authentication service to enable businesses and organisations check an individual's vaccination status through CoWIN, India's online vaccination platform.

The new Application Programming Interface (API) is called ‘Know Your Customer’s/Client’s Vaccination Status’ or KYC-VS, according to the union heath ministry.

“CoWIN is launching a new API that will make it easy for organisations/institutions to know the vaccination status of their employees, associates, customers. We believe this will help us resume socio-economic activities faster while ensuring everyone’s safety," said RS Sharma, chairperson, Empowered Committee for Administration of Covid-19 vaccines.

Once the API is integrated into a business's system, it can ask for an individual's vaccination status. Individuals will be required to enter their mobile number and name. Thereafter, they will receive an OTP, which they have to enter.

Once this process is complete, CoWIN will send a response to the business on the individual's status of vaccination - person not vaccinated, person partially vaccinated, or person fully vaccinated.

“The API is both consent-based and privacy preserving," a health ministry statement said.

CoWIN has been issuing digitally verifiable certificates as proof of vaccination, which can be saved on a device--smartphone, tablet, laptop--or stored in Digi Locker from where it can be shared.

“However, there may be instances where an entity does not need to see the certificate in full and would just need to know whether an individual has been vaccinated or not," as per the statement.

“As the socio-economic activities are being gradually revived while maintaining everyone’s safety, there is a need for a way to digitally convey the status of individuals’ vaccination to entities with whom they may be engaging with for any or all reasons, as employees, passengers, residents etc," said the union health ministry.

“Therefore, there is a need to enable an Aadhaar like authentication service for the status of vaccination through CoWIN," it added.

KYC-VS will facilitate all such use cases and more and can be deployed by any service provider, private or public, for whom verifying an individual’s vaccination status is critical for facilitating a service requested, the government said.

India reported 34,973 fresh coronavirus cases over last 24 hours, with 339 deaths. The active caseload stands at 3,90,646 and account for 1.18% of total cases. The daily positivity rate is 1.96%, as per government data.

