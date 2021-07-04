The Govt of India is set to host other countries for the Co-Win enclave starting on July 5. The government has decided to share the open-source platform with other countries in order to help them organize their vaccination drive in better ways or just incorporate some of the features with their existing infrastructure.

Around 50 countries are expected to seek information about the platform. The countries that have registered interest in the platform include Canada, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Nigeria, Uganda, Vietnam, Iraq, Dominican Republic, the UAE and others.

The application was introduced in the month of January, when India began on of the biggest vaccination drives in the world. The app has often been considered as the backbone technology of the vaccination drive in the country. While many have also criticized the heavy dependence of the digital platform, it has enabled digitally literate population of the country to access the government's services.

Co-WIN: The tech backbone of India's vaccination drive.



The #CoWINGlobalConclave is being held tomorrow that will see participation from health & technology experts from across the globe. India will share the experience of its vaccination drive through the #CoWIN platform. pic.twitter.com/ux4p2pK5dE — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 4, 2021

Here are a few of the features available on Co-Win:

Registration and Slot booking for Vaccines

Co-Win is the government's portal that helps organize vaccination drives across the country. It also provides real-time data to the user regarding information on vaccine availability as well as provides the status of vaccination to the govt. The user just needs to register themselves using their phone number and can also link other users by entering their Aadhaar number.

Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate

Once the user registers on the app and books a slot for vaccination. They can just go to the selected location and get the required dose. Once the dose has been administered the Vaccination Certificate is uploaded on the app. The certificate can be downloaded according to the user's convenience.

Editing certificate

Considering the scale of vaccination, some discrepancies are bound to happen. In order to rectify problems, the Co-Win platform also allows users to edit any error in the vaccine certificate.

Passport details linking

In order to help promote safe travel, users will also get the option to link their passports with the platform. This will enable more transparency and support to the user while travelling abroad.

Certificate merging

Co-Win users who mistakenly register for the two doses separately by logging in using two different numbers also have the option to merge certificates. They can then get the vaccination completion document in their Co-Win database.

