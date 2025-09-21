Why the world is cracking down on social media access for minors
Minors are vulnerable to harmful or offensive content, cyberbullying, and poorly regulated online marketing. In response, governments around the world are pushing for stricter regulations on minors’ access to social media. What do these regulations involve? What are the concerns? Mint explains
Last week, New York introduced regulations to restrict addictive social media feeds for minors, enforcing the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act, which was passed last year. The act bans social media platforms from showing algorithm-driven, personalized feeds to users under 18, unless they have parental consent.