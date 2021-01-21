Cred founder Kunal Shah invests in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new venture

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced a new venture in December 2020. Kunal Shah, the founder of CRED has invested in Carl’s London based venture. Since this investment is done under Shah’s personal capacity, the exact amount hasn’t been revealed. Carl’s new venture will be officially announced on January 27th.

Carl had already raised $7 million in seed financing round for his new venture from friends and private investors including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Cofounder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (Founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (Founder of Web Summit) and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt).

“Carl is working on a new consumer electronics company that I am sure will be a disruptor in the tech industry. I am excited to be part of this journey," said Kunal Shah, Founder Cred.

“Kunal is one of the sharpest people I know. I am proud and glad to have him as a friend, advisor and now also an investor,“ said Carl Pei. “We are in advanced stages of our vision and are excited to introduce it to the world soon."

