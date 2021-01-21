Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Cred founder Kunal Shah invests in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new venture
CRED founder Kunal Shah

Cred founder Kunal Shah invests in OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new venture

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Carl’s new venture will be officially announced on January 27th
  • OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced a new venture in December 2020

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced a new venture in December 2020. Kunal Shah, the founder of CRED has invested in Carl’s London based venture. Since this investment is done under Shah’s personal capacity, the exact amount hasn’t been revealed. Carl’s new venture will be officially announced on January 27th.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced a new venture in December 2020. Kunal Shah, the founder of CRED has invested in Carl’s London based venture. Since this investment is done under Shah’s personal capacity, the exact amount hasn’t been revealed. Carl’s new venture will be officially announced on January 27th.

Carl had already raised $7 million in seed financing round for his new venture from friends and private investors including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Cofounder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (Founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (Founder of Web Summit) and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Carl had already raised $7 million in seed financing round for his new venture from friends and private investors including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Cofounder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (Founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (Founder of Web Summit) and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“Carl is working on a new consumer electronics company that I am sure will be a disruptor in the tech industry. I am excited to be part of this journey," said Kunal Shah, Founder Cred.

“Kunal is one of the sharpest people I know. I am proud and glad to have him as a friend, advisor and now also an investor,“ said Carl Pei. “We are in advanced stages of our vision and are excited to introduce it to the world soon."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.