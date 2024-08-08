Critical security flaw in Safari and Google Chrome reportedly uncovered after 18 years: Here's what happened
Apple and Google are reportedly addressing a long-standing security flaw in their browsers related to the IP address 0.0.0.0, which could allow cybercriminals to access sensitive data. The vulnerability, discovered by Israeli firm Oligo, has existed for up to 18 years.
California-based tech giants Apple and Google are reportedly working to resolve a critical security vulnerability that has been present in their web browsers for years. This vulnerability, related to the IP address 0.0.0.0, is reportedly being exploited by cybercriminals to breach devices and sateal data.