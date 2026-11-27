Croma has announced its Black Friday Sale 2026 in India, with discounts of up to 50% on smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances and personal care products. The five-day sale runs from November 26 to November 30, 2026, in Croma stores and online. Eligible purchases also get bank cashback, exchange bonuses and EMI benefits.

The sale includes deals on Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Sony and LG products. Croma said on November 26 that the iPhone 16 starts at ₹45,490 after offers, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at ₹96,290. Actual prices depend on bank offers, exchange value and device condition.

Croma Black Friday Sale 2026: iPhone and MacBook deals Apple products are among the sale's main highlights. Buyers of select iPhones and MacBooks can combine bank cashback with exchange benefits and extra exchange bonuses.

The iPhone 16 (128GB) is listed at ₹45,490. That price includes up to ₹2,000 in bank cashback, up to ₹24,000 for exchanging an iPhone 14 (128GB), and an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB, Orange) starts at ₹96,290 with similar offers, including up to ₹4,000 in bank cashback. The MacBook Neo (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is priced at ₹42,714, with exchange benefits of up to ₹12,000 and bank cashback of up to ₹7,000.

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Samsung, Oppo and Redmi smartphones offer Croma is also offering discounts on Android phones:

Oppo F35 Pro 5G (6GB + 128GB) starting at ₹ 11,761

Redmi 17C 5G (4GB + 128GB) starting at ₹ 11,999

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (12GB + 256GB) starting at ₹ 85,999 Laptop deals during the Croma Black Friday Sale Those who wish to purchase laptops can avail an exchange bonus of up to 20% on their purchase, cashback on select models and an EMI facility on select models.

The Lenovo Yoga S7 14-inch laptop is listed at an effective price of ₹102,392. The HP OmniBook 5 AI Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB storage) starts at ₹69,810, while Acer Aspire Lite laptops start at ₹43,609.

Sony, LG, and home appliance offers Televisions and soundbars are also being sold. The LG 55-inch AI Nano TV is priced at ₹44,990, and the Sony 65-inch Bravia 3II is priced at ₹116,990. The LG 75-inch 4K AI Nano TV is listed at ₹89,990.

Croma is also providing up to ₹26,000 cashback and EMI discounts on some TVs. Additionally, customers can receive up to 12% off select soundbars when buying them with a TV.