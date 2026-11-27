Croma has announced its Black Friday Sale 2026 in India, with discounts of up to 50% on smartphones, laptops, televisions, home appliances and personal care products. The five-day sale runs from November 26 to November 30, 2026, in Croma stores and online. Eligible purchases also get bank cashback, exchange bonuses and EMI benefits.

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The sale includes deals on Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Sony and LG products. Croma said on November 26 that the iPhone 16 starts at ₹45,490 after offers, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at ₹96,290. Actual prices depend on bank offers, exchange value and device condition.

Croma Black Friday Sale 2026: iPhone and MacBook deals Apple products are among the sale's main highlights. Buyers of select iPhones and MacBooks can combine bank cashback with exchange benefits and extra exchange bonuses.

The iPhone 16 (128GB) is listed at ₹45,490. That price includes up to ₹2,000 in bank cashback, up to ₹24,000 for exchanging an iPhone 14 (128GB), and an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000.

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The iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB, Orange) starts at ₹96,290 with similar offers, including up to ₹4,000 in bank cashback. The MacBook Neo (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is priced at ₹42,714, with exchange benefits of up to ₹12,000 and bank cashback of up to ₹7,000.

Also Read | Apple iPhone Duo gets a tiny iPad Pro makeover with a new $249 keyboard case

Samsung, Oppo and Redmi smartphones offer Croma is also offering discounts on Android phones:

Oppo F35 Pro 5G (6GB + 128GB) starting at ₹ 11,761

Redmi 17C 5G (4GB + 128GB) starting at ₹ 11,999

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (12GB + 256GB) starting at ₹ 85,999 Laptop deals during the Croma Black Friday Sale Those who wish to purchase laptops can avail an exchange bonus of up to 20% on their purchase, cashback on select models and an EMI facility on select models.

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The Lenovo Yoga S7 14-inch laptop is listed at an effective price of ₹102,392. The HP OmniBook 5 AI Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB storage) starts at ₹69,810, while Acer Aspire Lite laptops start at ₹43,609.

Sony, LG, and home appliance offers Televisions and soundbars are also being sold. The LG 55-inch AI Nano TV is priced at ₹44,990, and the Sony 65-inch Bravia 3II is priced at ₹116,990. The LG 75-inch 4K AI Nano TV is listed at ₹89,990.

Croma is also providing up to ₹26,000 cashback and EMI discounts on some TVs. Additionally, customers can receive up to 12% off select soundbars when buying them with a TV.

The Philips Digital Air Fryer (4.2-litre) is priced at ₹7,299 when used for smaller appliances. Select Philips personal care products are offered at up to 30% off, and select Havells grooming and personal care products at up to 50% off.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.