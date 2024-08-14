Explore
Croma Independence Sale: Deals and offers on smartphones, kitchen appliances, TVs and more
Croma Independence Sale: Deals and offers on smartphones, kitchen appliances, TVs and more

Livemint

Croma's Independence Day sale runs from August 9 to August 18, 2024, offering major discounts on electronics and home appliances, both in-store and online.

For those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup, Croma has slashed prices on UHD Smart TVs, starting at just ₹24,999.
For those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup, Croma has slashed prices on UHD Smart TVs, starting at just 24,999.

Retail giant Croma has kicked off its Independence Day celebrations with a spectacular sale event, offering unbeatable discounts on a wide range of electronics and home appliances. Running from August 9 to August 18, 2024, this sale presents an excellent opportunity for customers to upgrade their gadgets and home essentials at fantastic prices, whether shopping in-store, online at croma.com, or via the Tata Neu App.

For those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup, Croma has slashed prices on UHD Smart TVs, starting at just 24,999. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 70% on select smart LED TVs, with an additional exchange bonus of up to 5,000 when trading in old TVs.

Highlights of the sale include the LG 55" OLED TV, available for as low as 2,999 per month, and the Samsung 55" Neo QLED TV, starting at 2,990 per month, along with up to 9,000 cashback. To enhance the audio experience, customers can also find the Samsung Soundbar with subwoofer at a monthly payment starting from just 999.

Croma's sale also extends to kitchen appliances, with deals such as the Croma 9KG front load washing machine priced at 34,000, plus an extra five percent discount through select coupons and cashback offers on specific cards.

Smartphone enthusiasts can benefit from up to 50% off on various models, with AI Smartphones starting at 3,127 per month and 5G smartphones beginning at just 12,499. Additionally, exchange offers of up to 15,000 further sweeten the deal.

For those in need of a new laptop, Croma’s extensive collection features exciting offers, including cashback of up to 10,000 and exchange bonuses reaching 6,000, making it an ideal time to upgrade for work, gaming, or both.

Customers can explore these limited-time deals at their nearest Croma store or conveniently shop online at croma.com.

 

 

Published: 14 Aug 2024, 07:44 PM IST
