Retail giant Croma has kicked off its Independence Day celebrations with a spectacular sale event, offering unbeatable discounts on a wide range of electronics and home appliances. Running from August 9 to August 18, 2024, this sale presents an excellent opportunity for customers to upgrade their gadgets and home essentials at fantastic prices, whether shopping in-store, online at croma.com, or via the Tata Neu App.

For those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup, Croma has slashed prices on UHD Smart TVs, starting at just ₹24,999. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 70% on select smart LED TVs, with an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000 when trading in old TVs.

Highlights of the sale include the LG 55" OLED TV, available for as low as ₹2,999 per month, and the Samsung 55" Neo QLED TV, starting at ₹2,990 per month, along with up to ₹9,000 cashback. To enhance the audio experience, customers can also find the Samsung Soundbar with subwoofer at a monthly payment starting from just ₹999.

Croma's sale also extends to kitchen appliances, with deals such as the Croma 9KG front load washing machine priced at ₹34,000, plus an extra five percent discount through select coupons and cashback offers on specific cards.

Smartphone enthusiasts can benefit from up to 50% off on various models, with AI Smartphones starting at ₹3,127 per month and 5G smartphones beginning at just ₹12,499. Additionally, exchange offers of up to ₹15,000 further sweeten the deal.

For those in need of a new laptop, Croma's extensive collection features exciting offers, including cashback of up to ₹10,000 and exchange bonuses reaching ₹6,000, making it an ideal time to upgrade for work, gaming, or both.

Customers can explore these limited-time deals at their nearest Croma store or conveniently shop online at croma.com.

