Croma New Year Sale: Deals on smartphones, laptops and more

Croma, a Tata owned retail store, is back with its Festival of Dreams New Year Sale. The retail company is offering heavy discounts and great deals on home appliances, smartphones, TVs, laptops and more.
The Croma Festival of Dreams, a New Year sale is live now and will conclude on January 02, 2023. Customers can shop through the official website of the company or via offline retail stores of Croma. Interestingly, the retail store has introduced three new discount regimes associated with colours which are Red, Green and White.
Each colour reflects a certain discount percentage. Red means an offer up to 10 percent discount, Green stands for a five percent and White stands for a three percent discount on in-store purchases to some lucky draw winners. Notably, these colour coded offers can be redeemed only in stores in two phases from December 23 to December 25 and from December 31 to January 01, 2023.
During the Croma Festival of Dreams New Year sale, customers will get 5G smartphones starting at a price of ₹12,999. Additionally, customers can also get a smartwatch worth ₹4,999 for free on some of the selected brands.
Here are some of the deals of the day on Croma:
Apple iPhone 12 (128GB)
The Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) is available at a discounted price of ₹58,900 instead of ₹64,900. Interestingly, customers can avail a Rs.3,000 Instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card with this deal. Apple iPhone 12 is powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 14. It is eligible for the latest iOS 16 software update that brings a new screen lock, battery indicator on iPhones amidst other new features.
The handset is equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR Display and comes protected with Ceramic Shield glass. The smartphone comes with IP68 rating and is both dust and water resistant. The iPhone 12 has a dual camera sensor on the back with two 12MP sensors.
realme 9 (6GB RAM, 128GB)
The realme 9 (6GB RAM, 128GB) is available at a discounted price of ₹16,999 instead of ₹20,999. Interestingly, customers can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750 on using ICICI Bank credit and debit card on this smartphone. It features a 6.4 inches super AMOLED FHD+ dispplay with a 90 Hz refresh rate