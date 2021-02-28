Croma , an electronics retailer from the Tata Group today is conducting AppleYou&Croma programme to commemorate the birth anniversary of Apple founder Steve Jobs. The new programme has been introduced in association with Apple. Under the new programme, customers can get Apple products across all 180+ Croma stores and on its website croma.com.

The platform also aims at providing advice to interested buyers by curating deals & offers under the new programme at Croma. The programme will be available to customers till 7 March.

Croma will also be providing offers across Apple product categories. According to a release by Croma, on buying two Apple devices, customers can avail of an additional 5% off on the second device, on buying 3 or more, customers get an additional 10% off. Customers can avail 24 Months No Cost EMI and up to 45% of assured buyback when they buy the latest iPhone. There are multiple offers, on other product categories such as iPads and MacBooks as well.

Commenting on the new partnership, Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Croma said, “Apple as a brand takes pride in the eco-system it has created to offer its customers a seamless and secure connected experience. While Croma has long been a preferred destination for people interested in buying Apple products, we believe this unique virtue of Apple is still not fully appreciated. Through the Apple, You and Croma programme, we are partnering with Apple in bringing alive this connect securely and seamlessly for our customers"

