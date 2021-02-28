Croma offering discounts on Apple products under new programme: Details here

Croma will also be providing offers across Apple product categories. According to a release by Croma, on buying two Apple devices, customers can avail of an additional 5% off on the second device, on buying 3 or more, customers get an additional 10% off. Customers can avail 24 Months No Cost EMI and up to 45% of assured buyback when they buy the latest iPhone. There are multiple offers, on other product categories such as iPads and MacBooks as well.