Croma's #BreakfastWithApple campaign: Offers on pre-booking of iPhone 14 models

Meanwhile, this Ganesh Chaturthi, Croma invited consumers to welcome the God of New beginnings introducing Ganesha idol bought to life from old electronics, to create awareness on electronic waste. These idols are creatively crafted by renowned artists and are respectfully set up in Croma stores in Prabhadevi and Ghodbunder Road in Mumbai, Hinjewadi in Pune, Ajini Square in Nagpur and at Old Pune Bangalore road in Kolhapur from 31st August to 11th September.