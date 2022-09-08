Croma's #BreakfastWithApple campaign: Offers on pre-booking of iPhone 14 models

#BreakfastWithApple campaign is valid on the pre-bookings of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max that go on sale on September 16. Notably, this offer is not valid on iPhone 14 Plus.
Chroma, a Tata group-owned retail chain, has launched an exclusive campaign for Apple iPhone 14 series. #BreakfastWithApple campaign would give the selected 50 customers who pre-book their iPhone 14 on Croma website across Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata opportunity to have their iPhone 14 models delivered before 9:30AM on the day of the sale (September 16, 2022) with a special breakfast gift hamper.
This offer is also applicable for five selected customers at Croma stores in the mentioned cities. #BreakfastWithApple campaign is valid on the pre-bookings of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max that go on sale on September 16. Notably, this offer is not valid on iPhone 14 Plus.
The prices for the new iPhone 14 starts from ₹79,900 and goes up to ₹1,39,900 for the iPhone Max Pro. Along with the iPhone 14 phones, Apple AirPods Pro, Apple Smartwatch Series 8, Apple Smartwatch SE, and Apple Smartwatch Ultra would also be available for pre-booking across all the Croma stores and Croma websites.
Additionally, Croma is also offering flat 15 per cent of on selected Apple accessories, AppleCare+ to make the buying experience seamless for its customers while pre-booking the latest iPhone 14 series.
Avijit Mitra, MD and CEO of Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd has in a statement, “When it comes to buying Apple Products, Croma has long been a preferred destination for customers. With the #BreakfastwithApple campaign, we intend to bring in a delightful experience of being amongst the first to use the truly aspirational iPhone 14 for our shoppers."
Moreover, the American technology giant is offering six months no cost EMI offers from leading bank cards, cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards and attractive discount offers on exchange of eligible smartphones.
Meanwhile, this Ganesh Chaturthi, Croma invited consumers to welcome the God of New beginnings introducing Ganesha idol bought to life from old electronics, to create awareness on electronic waste. These idols are creatively crafted by renowned artists and are respectfully set up in Croma stores in Prabhadevi and Ghodbunder Road in Mumbai, Hinjewadi in Pune, Ajini Square in Nagpur and at Old Pune Bangalore road in Kolhapur from 31st August to 11th September.
