Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his maiden appearance on a podcast while talking with Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath. PM Modi talked about how technology is being used by the government to fill gaps in the government schemes and save crores of rupees of money lost to corruption.

"Crores of rupees that used to be lost to corruption are now saved, and technology has been used to do so" PM Modi said on the Nikhil Kamath podcast. He noted that the government is able to send money to the accounts of 10 crore farmers and 13 crore gas subsidy beneficiaries in just 30 seconds due to the use of technology.

PM Modi on changing perception of India abroad: During the interview PM Modi also answered a question about the change in perception of India outside the country.

PM Modi told Kamath, "First thing, to claim that I have changed (perception of India) is not correct. I feel anyone sent by the Indian government is the ambassador of the country but they (entrepreneurs) going outside are the national ambassador (rashtradoot)"