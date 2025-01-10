Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  ‘Crores of rupees lost to corruption now saved due to technology’: PM Modi on Nikhil Kamath podcast

‘Crores of rupees lost to corruption now saved due to technology’: PM Modi on Nikhil Kamath podcast

Livemint

  • PM Modi while talking on Nikhil Kamath's podcast talked about the leakages in government schemes that were filled due to the use of technology.

PM Modi during Nikhil Kamath podcast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his maiden appearance on a podcast while talking with Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath. PM Modi talked about how technology is being used by the government to fill gaps in the government schemes and save crores of rupees of money lost to corruption.

"Crores of rupees that used to be lost to corruption are now saved, and technology has been used to do so" PM Modi said on the Nikhil Kamath podcast. He noted that the government is able to send money to the accounts of 10 crore farmers and 13 crore gas subsidy beneficiaries in just 30 seconds due to the use of technology.

PM Modi on changing perception of India abroad:

During the interview PM Modi also answered a question about the change in perception of India outside the country.

PM Modi told Kamath, "First thing, to claim that I have changed (perception of India) is not correct. I feel anyone sent by the Indian government is the ambassador of the country but they (entrepreneurs) going outside are the national ambassador (rashtradoot)"

Adding to his point about the change in India's perception outside the country, the Prime Minister said that one of the objectives of NITI Aayog - which was created by his government - is to gather the potential of indian diaspora across the world.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.