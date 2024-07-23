CrowdStrike CEO warns of hacking threat as outage persists

The CrowdStrike glitch that caused outages for millions of users of Microsoft Windows devices last week continued to roil industries and snarl global air travel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Around 8.5 million devices were impacted by the outage, CrowdStrike said in a statement, adding that it had brought a significant number back online.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Warning customers that bad actors were trying to exploit the event, the company said it had identified a malicious file being sent around by hackers posing as a ‘quick fix’ to the problem. A file named “crowdstrike-hotfix.zip" was being distributed that included malware enabling hackers to remotely control or monitor a user’s device, CrowdStrike said in a blog post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CrowdStrike didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

As companies and home users grappled with securing their tech, travelers faced a fourth day of flight snarls and long waits at U.S. airports, as airlines struggled to overcome disruptions caused by the outage.

Delta Air Lines, one of the worst affected over the weekend, had canceled more than 600 flights by 7 a.m. ET, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. This weekend was one of the worst for travel this year, with more than 7,000 U.S. flights canceled across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Around half of those cancellations were Delta flights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said one of its crew tracking-related tools was affected by the outage and couldn’t process what it described as an unprecedented number of changes caused by the system shutdown. “Our teams have been working around the clock to recover and restore full functionality," he said.

Bastian wrote in a message to customers Sunday that the technology problem came during the busiest travel weekend of the summer for the airline, which relies on Windows-based applications. Flights were already more than 90% full, making it difficult to find space to rebook travelers.

In the U.K., health services were working to untangle disruptions to the appointment and patients record system used by most doctor’s practices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Wilmslow Health Centre, in a suburb roughly 10 miles south of Manchester, said Monday it expected the backlog to continue for several weeks.

“Though we have some return of functionality to our computer systems, we anticipate that there will be ongoing disruption to patient care for the weeks to come," the center said in a post on X.

Doctors offices and pharmacies across the U.K. reverted to pen and paper to fill prescriptions and schedule appointments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Windows computers and tablets crashed in countries from the U.S. to China and Australia Friday, knocking out operations for companies and services across almost every industry. The interconnected nature of global digital technology meant that a single update from a single cybersecurity company was able to cause chaos for millions of people.

Multiple financial institutions, government entities and corporations reported issues. In the U.S., some hospitals and school districts said computers were down, and courthouses around the country either closed or delayed trial proceedings.

The problems stemmed from an update to one of CrowdStrike’s main services, Falcon, which monitors a company’s machines for hacking attempts, viruses and other threats. CrowdStrike told customers in a status update that the problem was with a software change it had pushed via Falcon out to clients’ computers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!