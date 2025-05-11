Subscribe

Company behind global IT outage last year to cut 5% jobs, bets on AI for efficiency

Crowdstrike plans to cut 5% of its workforce, laying off around 500 employees, while hiring in strategic areas through January 2026. The company cites AI efficiency efforts and aims for $10 billion in annual recurring revenue despite past IT outages and a recent financial loss.

Livemint
Updated11 May 2025, 08:29 AM IST
Advertisement
Crowdstrike plans to cut 5% of its workforce(Getty Images/AFP)

CrowdStrike - the cybersecurity company that caused a global IT outage last year - has confirmed its plans to cut 5% of its workforce, in part due to its AI efficiency efforts. The company said it would lay off around 500 employees as part of recent global redundancies, but also said it planned to hire in key strategic areas by the fiscal year ending 31 January 2026.

Advertisement

In a stock market filing in the US, CrowdStrike said, “We’re operating in a market and technology inflection point, with AI reshaping every industry, accelerating threats, and evolving customer needs.”

You may be interested in

Apple IPad Air 11 2024 Cellular 5G 1TB

  • Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage

₹124899

Get This

11% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

  • Moonstone Gray
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹108999

₹121999

Get This

Apple IPad Air 13 2024 Cellular 5G 256GB

  • Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹104900

Get This

Apple IPad Pro 11 2024 Cellular 5G 512GB

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage

₹139899

Get This

Apple IPad Air 13 2024 Cellular 5G 512GB

  • Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage

₹124900

Get This

3% OFF

Apple IPad Pro 13 2024

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹125999

₹129900

Get This

6% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G

  • Beige
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹118998

₹125999

Get This

Find more Tablets

“AI flattens our hiring curve, and helps us innovate from idea to product faster. It streamlines go-to-market, improves customer outcomes, and drives efficiencies across both the front and back office. AI is a force multiplier throughout the business.” the company added. 

Talking specifically abot the layoffs, CrowdStrike said it plans to “evolve its operations to yield greater efficiencies as the Company continues to scale its business with focus and discipline to meet its goal of $10 billion in ending ARR.”

“The Plan is expected to result in a reduction of roles representing approximately 500 positions or 5% of the Company’s global workforce. CrowdStrike expects to continue to hire in key strategic areas throughout its fiscal year ending January 31, 2026.” it added.

Advertisement

CrowdStrike said the job cuts could cost the company between $36 billion and $53 billion. It also announced a $1 billion revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, with a loss of $92 million.

The company is best known for rolling out a faulty security update last year that caused more than 8.5 million Windows machines around the world to crash and display a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error. The faulty update caused flights to be grounded, broadcasts to go down, payment systems to struggle, and even emergency call centers to be disrupted.

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsCompany behind global IT outage last year to cut 5% jobs, bets on AI for efficiency
Read Next Story