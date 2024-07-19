CrowdStrike-Microsoft outage 'largest' in history? What caused it, when will it be fixed, risks — All you need to know
CrowdStrike-Microsoft outage: Was this a cyberattack? How did the outage happen? What are CrowdStike and “BSoD'ing”? When will the outage be fixed? And can we call it the “largest” IT outage in history? Here's all you need to know about the global outage on Friday.
Is CrowdStrike-Microsoft outage 'largest' in history? One of the biggest IT crashes happened early Friday. Almost all the sectors, including financial sectors (stock market, banks and NBFCs), public transport, aviation, corporates, Media broadcasting and hospitality were impacted due to the global IT outage.