Crypto and cash the scammers take it all

Jayant directed him to a website and helped him create an account. As asked by the scammer, he deposited a few hundred dollars in USDT, a cryptocurrency that is commonly known as Tether, and is pegged on the dollar. He saw the money double in a matter of days. Excited, he deposited $3,000 (approximately ₹3 lakh) on the platform. But when he tried to withdraw the earnings on this deposit, the scammers froze his account, and said he needed to make an additional deposit of $5,000 (about ₹4 lakh). Speaking to Mint earlier this month, the Pune businessman said he has lost ₹5 lakh to the scam.