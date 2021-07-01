Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin has built itself a tremendous following, in part thanks to billionaire Elon Musk 's affinity to it. In order to mark the Tesla CEO's 50th birthday, a YouTuber decided to send a physical replica of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency to space or at least till the stratosphere.

A YouTuber by the name Reid Williamson took up the mantle to take the dogecoin to space. Many in the crypto's fanbase wanted Musk to send Dogecoin to space and the Moon in one of the company's SpaceX's rockets. However, it seems the 23-yr-old YouTuber sent the crypto to new highs.

Williamson and his team chose a helium balloon to take the physical replica of the crypto to space. After a few attempts, the team managed to push the balloon to a height enough to view the curvature of the Earth.

The entire apparatus consisted of the balloon, the payload and the parachute. The helium balloon was used to lift take the payload to space, the payload consisted of the GoPro camera, a GPS and the Dogecoin stuck to a platform. The parachute was used to bring back the payload safely.

The team of Dogecoin enthusiasts followed the balloon around using GPS to retrieve the coin and the payload. Elon Musk is yet to respond to the feat achieved by the young YouTubers.

Dogecoin fell around 1.45% on Thursday, scraping value from the crypto further from its fall on Wednesday. The recent slide of Dogecoin has been a concern for the cryptocurrency's investors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.