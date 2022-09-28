Cyber extortionists intensify attacks on small Indian firms

A security researcher working with a leading consulting firm said such gangs run like any other businesses. They have multiple departments like HR, finance, administrators, coders and researchers. They even have policies on how the hackers should process their code, and share best practices to keep the group’s members hidden. For instance, last December, a small town book publisher from West Bengal was hit with one such attack. The firm’s chief executive, who requested anonymity, said they have been paying the ransom in instalments for eight months but have still not been able to gain access to all the files.