Cyber fraud: Couple loses over 1 cr for rating Hollywood, Bollywood movies

The daily added that to win the confidence of the couple, the fraudsters sent the victim a coupon for ₹10,000. Thereafter, ₹99,000 was deposited to her account after some days. The victims began rating movies and the ticket's total outstanding reached up to ₹5 lakh. But when she went to withdraw, she was asked to buy more tickets for more earnings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}