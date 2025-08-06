Cyber Jagrookta Diwas: CERT-In shares 10 tips to stay safe from malware and deepfake scams

As cyber scams continue to proliferate across India, government authorities have stepped up efforts to raise public awareness, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) markingCyber Jagrookta Diwas today by highlighting emerging threats such as deepfake scams, phishing emails, and malware attacks.

The move follows weeks after the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit and the Income Tax Department flagged a phishing campaign targeting Indian taxpayers. The scam, dubbed “PAN 2.0,” involved emails from suspicious addresses likeinfo@smt.plusoasis.com, luring recipients with the promise of an upgraded electronic PAN card. Users were directed to a fraudulent website resembling an official portal and asked to enter sensitive information such as PAN, Aadhaar, and bank account details, potentially exposing them to identity theft and financial fraud.

Officials have reiterated that the Income Tax Department does not send unsolicited emails or messages requesting personal or financial information. All legitimate PAN-related services are only available through official government websites.

In light of such incidents, CERT-In, the government’s nodal agency for cybersecurity, has issued a list of ten best practices aimed at protecting citizens from deepfake scams and malware threats.

Ten cybersecurity best practices to follow: Verify suspicious voice or video requests – Deepfake technology can convincingly imitate voices and faces. Always confirm requests using a separate communication method before responding. Never share OTPs or banking credentials – Even if a message or call appears urgent or official, do not reveal sensitive information. Be cautious about uploading photos – Avoid sharing your personal images on unverified apps or websites that may misuse them for deepfake generation.

Discuss cyber threats with vulnerable groups – Children and senior citizens are often targets. Talk to them about the risks associated with deepfakes and phishing.

– Children and senior citizens are often targets. Talk to them about the risks associated with deepfakes and phishing. Enable multi-factor authentication – Add an extra layer of security to your online accounts by using authentication apps or biometrics.

– Add an extra layer of security to your online accounts by using authentication apps or biometrics. Avoid unknown links on social media – Clicking unfamiliar or clickbait links can trigger malware downloads or redirect to phishing sites.

– Clicking unfamiliar or clickbait links can trigger malware downloads or redirect to phishing sites. Check app permissions – Limit what access your installed apps have, especially to your camera, microphone, and location data.



– Limit what access your installed apps have, especially to your camera, microphone, and location data. Keep devices updated – Install security patches and operating system updates promptly to close known vulnerabilities.