Cyber Jagrookta Diwas: CERT-In shares 10 tips to stay safe from malware and deepfake scams

As cyber scams continue to proliferate across India, government authorities have stepped up efforts to raise public awareness, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) markingCyber Jagrookta Diwas today by highlighting emerging threats such as deepfake scams, phishing emails, and malware attacks.
The move follows weeks after the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit and the Income Tax Department flagged a phishing campaign targeting Indian taxpayers. The scam, dubbed “PAN 2.0,” involved emails from suspicious addresses likeinfo@smt.plusoasis.com, luring recipients with the promise of an upgraded electronic PAN card. Users were directed to a fraudulent website resembling an official portal and asked to enter sensitive information such as PAN, Aadhaar, and bank account details, potentially exposing them to identity theft and financial fraud.
Officials have reiterated that the Income Tax Department does not send unsolicited emails or messages requesting personal or financial information. All legitimate PAN-related services are only available through official government websites.
In light of such incidents, CERT-In, the government’s nodal agency for cybersecurity, has issued a list of ten best practices aimed at protecting citizens from deepfake scams and malware threats.