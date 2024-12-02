Explore
Cyber Monday Sale 2024: Top deals on iPhone 16, Xiaomi 14 CIVI 5G, Realme 13 Pro+ 5G and other smartphones
Cyber Monday Sale 2024: Top deals on iPhone 16, Xiaomi 14 CIVI 5G, Realme 13 Pro+ 5G and other smartphones

Govind Choudhary

Cyber Monday 2024 is here with retailers offering significant discounts on gadgets and holiday gifts. Vijay Sales features standout deals on smartphones including Apple iPhone 16, OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 CIVI 5G, Oppo Reno 12 5G, and realme 13 Pro+ 5G, all with additional discounts.

This year's Cyber Monday is offering impressive discounts, perfect for upgrading gadgets, shopping for holiday presents, or indulging in the latest must-haves. (Reuters)Premium
Cyber Monday 2024 has arrived, and the tech world is abuzzed as many retailers launch their sales. This year's Cyber Monday is offering impressive discounts, perfect for upgrading gadgets, shopping for holiday presents, or indulging in the latest must-haves.

The 2024 Cyber Monday event is poised to be a highlight of the shopping season, offering incredible savings from top retailers. Among the standout offers, Vijay Sales is featuring amazing deals on popular smartphones during this shopping extravaganza. Here are some of the best deals:

Apple iPhone 16

The 128GB Storage variant of the iPhone 16 is currently priced at 74990 instead of 79900. Customers can also receive an instant five per cent discount up to 2500 by using the Yes Bank credit card EMI option. They can also trade their old smartphone for a value of up to 3000.

OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R (16GB RAM2, 256 ROM variant) is priced at 40999 instead of 45999. Customers can also receive an instant five per cent discount up to 2500 by using the Yes Bank credit card EMI option.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI 5G

The 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage variant of the Xiaomi 14 CIVI 5G is available for 40999 instead of 54999. Customers can also receive an instant five per cent discount up to 2500 by using the Yes Bank credit card EMI option. The device also has an exchange offer available on it.

Oppo Reno 12 5G

The Oppo Reno 12 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB ROM) variant is priced at 32999 instead of 43999. Customers can also receive an instant five per cent discount up to 2500 by using the Yes Bank credit card EMI option. The device also has an exchange offer available on it.

realme 13 Pro+ 5G

The realme 13 Pro+ 5G (12GB RAM, 512GB Storage) variant is priced at 33999 instead of 36999. Customers can also receive an instant five per cent discount up to 2500 by using the Yes Bank credit card EMI option. The device also has an exchange offer available on it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

