A large-scale cyberattack exposed visitors of 178 organisations worldwide to malicious software on November 16, 2026. The campaign targeted sites in the banking, technology, media, retail and travel industries, such as CNN, BBC, Fox News, Zoom, HSBC, IKEA and Salesforce. According to cybersecurity researchers at Report URI, attackers compromised customer projects on Optimizely Web, a website experimentation platform, to distribute malicious JavaScript through trusted websites.

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The malware possesses the ability to steal cryptocurrency, capture payment card information, take screenshots of users' screens, and collect browser cookies. It also deployed two iOS exploit kits, Coruna and DarkSword, to target vulnerable iPhones and iPads. The campaign was spotted by the Report URI researcher Scott Helme, and cybersecurity firm HudsonRock reported seeing malicious code being dropped via the affected websites. They said the theft of cryptocurrencies had already occurred, but the extent of the loss is still to be confirmed.

How did cyberattack target 178 websites? According to Report URI, attackers injected malicious JavaScript into the Project JavaScript (projectJS) sections of customer accounts on Optimizely Web. The platform can be used to run website experiments by delivering JavaScript snippets from Optimizely's content delivery network (CDN).

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Attackers did not try to break into each organisation's websites directly but instead altered the custom scripts used in Optimizely customer projects. This enabled the malicious code to be delivered via cdn.optimizely.com, a trusted source already relied on by the affected websites.

The attackers' approach was especially worrying because they were able to use Optimizely's infrastructure and security certificates, said Scott Helme, founder of Report URI. However, researchers have yet to identify how they were able to break into various customer accounts.

What information did the malware steal? The malicious JavaScript was designed to carry out multiple activities, including:

Cryptocurrency theft: Replacing legitimate wallet addresses with addresses controlled by attackers.

Payment card skimming: Stealing credit and debit card details from payment forms on websites.

Cookie theft: The retrieval of cookies for the browser, which may contain information of a sensitive nature.

Screen capture: Taking screenshots of users' screens.

iOS exploitation: Distribution of Coruna and DarkSword Exploit Kits to Apple iOS devices. Report URI shared a statement confirming cryptocurrency payments made from the attackers' wallets had already been identified. By 19:25 UTC on November 16, the wallets had received approximately $7,040.

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CNN, BBC, Fox News and HSBC among affected websites

Affected organisations span a number of sectors such as banking, technology, retail, media, healthcare and telecommunications.

Report URI has noted that CNN, BBC, Salesforce, Zoom, GitLab, HSBC, Equifax, IKEA, ASOS, Ledger, Air France-KLM, Vodafone, Starbucks and Peacock are among the big brands that have been identified.

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Other companies on the list are financial institutions such as ABN AMRO, Paychex and Funding Circle, and tech firms like Bitly, Hootsuite, Mixpanel and Tableau.

It doesn't necessarily indicate that an organisation's internal systems were breached or that all visitors were compromised, but being listed as an affected organisation may mean that some of their visitors were. The level of successful infections in 178 organisations has not been determined.

Companies investigate as malicious scripts are removed A number of companies are now looking into the incident. Salesforce said it was investigating unauthorised modifications to Optimizely scripts and has temporarily turned them off to prevent any additional damage. Equifax also looked into the problem and ceased utilising Optimizely. The company reported that there is no evidence that its systems have been breached.

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According to Report URI, remediation efforts had largely succeeded by Monday evening. By 21:52 UTC on November 16, only TalkTalk's script was still identified as infected.

Optimizely, Apple, Zoom, HSBC, CNN and IKEA had not responded to requests for comment at the time of the initial reports.

What should affected website visitors do? On November 16, Report URI urged visitors of affected websites to be careful, especially those using Apple products or making online payments.

Users should:

Update Apple devices: Ensure that they are running iOS 18.7.3 or above, or iOS 26.3 or above, to prevent vulnerabilities in the known iOS exploit kits.

iOS 18.7.3 or above, or iOS 26.3 or above, to prevent vulnerabilities in the known iOS exploit kits. Verify cryptocurrency transactions: Double-check wallet addresses and transaction history. A change in recipient address that does not occur as one would expect might be a sign of a wallet address swap or a successful wallet address swap.

Monitor bank statements: Look for any transactions on credit and debit cards that appear unusual, especially if the credit card was used on any affected site. The incident highlights the risks of software supply chain attacks, in which compromising a single third-party service can expose users across hundreds of otherwise trusted websites.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.