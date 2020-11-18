Cyberattacks from China concern for Indian firms in post-covid world

As digitization continues to accelerate, the risk of ransomware only rises, so it is important for organizations to improve their security by moving their infrastructure to the cloud and remaining diligent in their incident detection, response and remediation practices. According to data, ransomware attacks are surging, occurring as frequently as every 15 seconds and causing more than $11 billion in damages annually. According to Gartner, more than 50% of breaches are undetected for multiple months, which can lead to unrecoverable data corruption.