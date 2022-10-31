Cybercrimes dip on Ukraine war

Daniel Markuson, cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, said the drop in numbers was due to the Russia-Ukraine war. “Russia has long been known to have significant state cyber warfare capabilities. After the leak of internal records from a leading cybercrime group called Conti many analysts suspect that the group is at least partially controlled by Russian intelligence agencies. It could be that some cyber criminals have now been directed to perform cyber warfare instead," he said. Western sanctions against Russia may have had a role as well, he added. “Sanctions mean cryptocurrency and fiat transactions may be under greater scrutiny, and it can be harder to move around online as well. All of it makes profiting from cybercrime a bit more complicated."