Cyberpunk 2077 creator vows to defend itself against lawsuit claims

Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt SA has revealed that it will be defending itself in the lawsuit filed by an investor in Los Angeles. The Polish game developer has been facing flak from users due to extensive issues with the gameplay despite extended delays.

The shares of the company nosedived after Sony decided to remove it from the PlayStation store. Sony also offered buyers to pay complete refunds for their purchase of Cyberpunk 2077. Microsoft Corp was quick to follow with the same move.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company in a filing stated, “The plaintiffs call for the court to adjudicate whether the actions undertaken by the company and members of its management board in connection with the release of Cyberpunk 2077 constituted a violation of federal laws, i.e. by misleading investors and consequently causing them to incur losses."

The report states that the company’s American Depositary Receipts fell 25% in the three days after Cyberpunk 2077 was released on Dec. 10. They fell another 16% after Sony removed the game from its Playstation store on Dec. 18.