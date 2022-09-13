Cybersecurity firms reap demand surge

For instance, Pune-based cybersecurity firm Quick Heal Technologies clocked 49% growth in revenue in the enterprise and government segment in the June quarter to ₹21.6 crore from ₹14.5 crore in Q1 FY2022. Meanwhile, Chennai-based K7 Computing said its revenue doubled in the last 12 months. Though their clientele includes large enterprises, cybersecurity firms are seeing increased interest from SMEs, especially after covid that has spurred a shift towards digitalization globally. They have also seen interest from Europe and North America though India remains their biggest market. Kailash Katkar, managing director and chief executive officer, Quick Heal, said Europe and the Asia Pacific are leading the firm’s international growth, while K7 Computing is seeing traction in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, said J Kesavardhanan, founder and president.

