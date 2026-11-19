Cyient Semiconductors, a Hyderabad-based custom chip company, has approved a $10 million strategic equity investment from GlobalFoundries (GF), the company said on Thursday.
GF, a US semiconductor manufacturer, will invest at the same pre-money equity valuation of $490 million as Cyient Semiconductors' funding round led by EAAA India Alternatives Ltd. In May, EAAA, formerly Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors, had written the company a $30 million cheque which consisted of $10 million in equity and $20 million in structured debt. The combined post-money equity valuation comes to $510 million.