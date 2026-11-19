Cyient Semiconductors, a Hyderabad-based custom chip company, has approved a $10 million strategic equity investment from GlobalFoundries (GF), the company said on Thursday.
Cyient Semiconductors, a Hyderabad-based custom chip company, has approved a $10 million strategic equity investment from GlobalFoundries (GF), the company said on Thursday.
GF, a US semiconductor manufacturer, will invest at the same pre-money equity valuation of $490 million as Cyient Semiconductors' funding round led by EAAA India Alternatives Ltd. In May, EAAA, formerly Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors, had written the company a $30 million cheque which consisted of $10 million in equity and $20 million in structured debt. The combined post-money equity valuation comes to $510 million.
GF, a US semiconductor manufacturer, will invest at the same pre-money equity valuation of $490 million as Cyient Semiconductors' funding round led by EAAA India Alternatives Ltd. In May, EAAA, formerly Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors, had written the company a $30 million cheque which consisted of $10 million in equity and $20 million in structured debt. The combined post-money equity valuation comes to $510 million.
“Having a leading semiconductor ecosystem partner as a strategic investor validates our technology and business model, accelerates our access to advanced manufacturing capabilities and strengthens our ability to deliver custom silicon and power products globally,” Suman Narayan, chief executive officer of Cyient Semiconductors, said in a statement.
Cyient Semiconductors said the money will go towards expanding its turnkey custom ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) capabilities, accelerating custom silicon development and strengthening wafer supply assurance and supply chain resilience. It will build out its engineering capabilities as well as scale up its engagements with global customers.
“Our ambition is to build a world-class semiconductor company from India that develops differentiated custom silicon for global markets,” Narayan said.
The company sells custom silicon to customers across automotive, industrial, AI, communications and data centre markets. It handles chip architecture, design, manufacturing, packaging, testing, qualification and supply chain management, which it says help customers bring differentiated products to market faster.
Funding this year
Indian semiconductor companies have raised $120 million across 10 deals so far this year, compared with $171 million across 13 deals last year, according to Tracxn. Of these, eight were in the early stages while one was a Series B round (Sampige Semi raised $11.4 million from Nextgen Broadcast Holdings in July) and the other was a private equity round (Tessolve raised $75 million from TPG, Novo Tellus, Vector Line Capital).
In July, the Union Cabinet approved Semiconductor Mission 2.0 with an outlay of ₹1.27 trillion. This version goes beyond chip manufacturing to the wider supply chain, which includes equipment, chemicals, gases and materials. The new version focuses on chip design, creating intellectual property and research to develop more advanced chip technologies.
Semiconductor Mission 1.0, which was launched in 2021, had an outlay of ₹76,000 crore and was focused on building the domestic semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem.