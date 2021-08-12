NEW DELHI: Online gaming platform Dangal Games on Thursday announced that it is foraying into casual gaming. The company is looking to penetrate into the mass segment by launching over 50 casual games such as 8 ball Pool, carrom, racing and quiz among others.

Dangal Games, which already offers rummy, poker and fantasy games, is also launching a unified gaming app that will initially be available for Android users. The company said that this announcement is in line with $1 million Series A funding raised by the brand in January and its aim to become a unified multi-gaming platform.

Varun Mahna, founder and chief executive of Dangal Games said, “We have realised that there is a huge consumer base that we can reach out to through casual gaming. In unified Dangal Games App we are trying to accumulate both ― casual gaming and our flagship products under one umbrella so that the end-user can have diversified options based on their likings without having to deal with downloading multiple apps. We are aiming to reach 8 crore users in two years."

Mahna said that the app is their first product that is completely designed and developed in-house by the engineering team.

Founded by Varun Mahna, Varun Puri, Shashwat Jain, Karan Gandhi and Manan Sobti, Dangal Games started with 'PokerDangal'. In 2020, the company diversified and ventured into rummy game by launching RummyDangal, which has over five lakh users. In April 2021, it has launched FantasyDangal.

To be sure, the online gaming industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% to $2 billion by 2023, up from $906 million in 2019, according to a report by All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and EY India. The report stated that online gamers are estimated to grow from 360 million in 2020 to 510 million in 2022.

