We all know what ChatGPT is and how the artificial intelligence platform is changing the world around us. The students are trying to learn effectively with the help of the platform, while corporates are mulling over ways to use ChatGPT and increase their margins or reduce costs. Governments around the world are still in the processing phase with some taking impulsive reactions while some still forwarding files to get more information about the AI technology.

It's been just a few months, but ChatGPT has led to many people losing their jobs and others fearing to lose it. Technology has also started another debate around human beings updating their skills regularly in order to stay in line with technology.

Let's see how different countries have reacted to ChatGPT-like AI:

United States:

Recently, US President Joe Biden chaired a meeting with scientific advisers and AI experts on the potential risks and opportunities of AI. After the meeting President cautioned regarding the use of AI technology and said that its effects on society could be 'dangerous.'

In terms of legality, the US doesn't have any federal legislation on ChatGPT-like AI yet, but the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) of the US provides companies with AI Risk Management Framework and helps them to use the technology in a safer way.

A think-tank of the country has also filed a complaint against the ChatGPT maker OpenAI and claimed that it violated certain sections of the FTC act.

United Kingdom:

Like some nations of Europe, the country doesn't seem to be hostile around ChatGPT-like AI and has asked its regulators to apply valid regulations on the technology. The government is working on providing practical guidance to companies to adopt safer practices and create transparent approaches around the platform.

European Union:

The 27-member bloc is known for its strict technology and data protection policies and the ban of ChatGPT in Italy reflects that strict regulation regime. Other countries in Europe like Germany are also mulling over an all-out ban against the AI technology platform while some have asked for OpenAI's response to the privacy protection regulations.

China:

The country has banned the use of ChatGPT-like platforms claiming that AI technology can be misused by the US to create false narratives, but the country is leading in other Artificial technologies. China has invested billions of dollars in research around AI and also have already announced the development of a ChatGPT-like AI platform.

Russia:

With its ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia is strictly censoring the internet in the country and US-made platforms like ChatGPT do not have any access in the nation. Russia has fears about platform usage in the information war against Moscow, as the US is actively supporting Ukraine with arms and money.

India:

Union Minister for IT and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw has talked about India having its own ChatGPT-like platform. The government is investing heavily in the technology sector and no serious questions were raised about the use of ChatGPT.

In terms of regulation of AI, there is no binding regulation that can guide or help companies to safely maneuver through AI technology. NITI Aayog has published some guiding documents like the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence which stress inclusion, transparency, and trustworthiness.