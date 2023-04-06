We all know what ChatGPT is and how the artificial intelligence platform is changing the world around us. The students are trying to learn effectively with the help of the platform, while corporates are mulling over ways to use ChatGPT and increase their margins or reduce costs. Governments around the world are still in the processing phase with some taking impulsive reactions while some still forwarding files to get more information about the AI technology.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}