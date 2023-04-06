We all know what ChatGPT is and how the artificial intelligence platform is changing the world around us. The students are trying to learn effectively with the help of the platform, while corporates are mulling over ways to use ChatGPT and increase their margins or reduce costs. Governments around the world are still in the processing phase with some taking impulsive reactions while some still forwarding files to get more information about the AI technology.
It's been just a few months, but ChatGPT has led to many people losing their jobs and others fearing to lose it. Technology has also started another debate around human beings updating their skills regularly in order to stay in line with technology.
Let's see how different countries have reacted to ChatGPT-like AI:
Recently, US President Joe Biden chaired a meeting with scientific advisers and AI experts on the potential risks and opportunities of AI. After the meeting President cautioned regarding the use of AI technology and said that its effects on society could be 'dangerous.'
In terms of legality, the US doesn't have any federal legislation on ChatGPT-like AI yet, but the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) of the US provides companies with AI Risk Management Framework and helps them to use the technology in a safer way.
A think-tank of the country has also filed a complaint against the ChatGPT maker OpenAI and claimed that it violated certain sections of the FTC act.